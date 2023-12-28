New York State Is Selling This For $4 Million?!

There is a unique opportunity to own a piece of the New York State Thruway that is no longer in use. In fact, as real estate goes, this is in an ideal location and may be ideal for the right buyer in 2024.

There are some who watch the real estate market and are predicting that thing will improve very soon. The hope is that inflation has either leveled off, or is about to and with that, interest rates will also improve. We may not see the success sellers had in the COVID pandemic, but it may be a great opportunity for buyers.

Finding the right land in New York State can be tricky as there are lots of things to consider. The biggest of which is the high rate of property taxes that are out there. New York State has some of the highest taxes in the country and there is a good chance they will only get more expensive. But NOW could be the time to buy FROM New York and there is a chunk of land for sale that is being offered by the Thruway.

A few months ago, this property was for sale at auction.

The parcel of land is the former location of the exit 57 interchange bridge. It was removed in 2018 as part of a $4.5 million renovation project which included the removal of the Thruway bridge over Camp Road (NY Route 75) and the creation of a road-level T-intersection with a traffic light. The minimum bid for the property is $4,965,000.

This property is for sale along Camp Rd in Hamburg, New York.

