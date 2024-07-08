Disney Part Of The New York Beer Project In Orchard Park, NY?

New York Beer Project recently opened a new restaurant in Orchard Park. If you're a Disney fan, you might have felt like you've been there before.

You haven't. I assure you, it's brand new and it just recently opened but when you get there it sure does feel like another place in the Disney bubble.

Was it inspired by Disney's Wilderness Lodge?

Wilderness Lodge Resort in Walt Disney World is not just a resort. It's also the home to a couple of popular restaurants that people often visit on their vacation there. Not only is it the home of "Story Book Dining at Artist Point" where you can dine with Snow White, the Evil Queen, and some of the Seven Dwarfs, but it's also the home of "Whispering Canyon Cafe." So that lodge is one that people come to, even if they aren't staying there.

It's a huge lodge that looks like the biggest log cabin in the woods you've ever seen. It's got a distinct green steel roof and even features animal prints in the concrete walkway that travels throughout the lodge.

It looks an awful lot like the new New York Beer Project lodge in Orchard Park. As you walk into the new lodge, you'll notice the distinct green roof on the log cabin and the animal prints in the concrete walkway. Even the music sounds like the music they play there!

Why is there such a close resemblance with the Wilderness Lodge?

It's no coincidence that you get the same feeling in both places. The Orchard Park NYBP was actually inspired by the Disney Wilderness Lodge. In a post on their "Behind the Scenes" part of their website, the owners share that the NYBP in Orlando is only about 2 miles from the Wilderness Lodge at Disney. They often stop over to the Wilderness Lodge to have a drink and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere there. It was this place that inspired them to design the Orchard Park location that way.

"It won’t have 729 hotel rooms connected to it, or a live underground geyser spouting every hour; however, it will feature the tranquility, the beautiful logs, the green metal roof, and the glorious drive-through timber portico" - New York Beer Project

We felt it right away as soon as we got there for our first visit. If you love that kind of thing, and you want to get a touch of Disney here in Western New York, you're going to want to check this place out.

8 Beer Stores That Are The Best In WNY Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

2024 Restaurant Power Rankings in Buffalo The Top, most popular 12 restaurants in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks