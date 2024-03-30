Insanely Popular Buffalo Restaurant Files For Bankruptcy

It’s hard to believe that some of the most in-demand restaurants around, especially ones that always seem to have a crowd, could be having financial problems. Unfortunately, after the pandemic, it’s more common than you think.

It’s always upsetting when we see a business close in Buffalo. Rising inflation, coupled with trying to make up for revenue lost during the COVID-19 lockdown, have left many local establishments - especially restaurants - struggling to stay afloat.

Although it’s been four years since the pandemic caused the majority of Western New York to shut down, one downtown eatery is still trying to recover from the economic damage it caused.

Massively Popular Buffalo Restaurant Is In Jeopardy

When hopping around downtown Buffalo, especially on the weekends, you’ll likely find Misuta Chow’s on Main Street absolutely packed.

The buzzworthy restaurant, known for its classic arcade games, wild Japanese décor, and odes to 1980’s pop culture, has been a downtown hot spot since it opened in 2018. On any given night they're open, you're bound to find it filled with customers devouring their Asian-fusion menu, challenging their friends in Tetris, and taking Instagram-worthy pics on their iconic pink Hello Kitty staircase.

Unfortunately, having lots of patrons doesn't necessarily mean the restaurant is making a profit. Buffalo Business First reports that Misuta Chow's has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to debt acquired during the pandemic, as well as several state tax liens.

Owners John Bechtel and Christi Allen told the publication that it all comes down to unbearably unlucky timing. The restaurant originally filed for bankruptcy in 2020, literally days before the massive pandemic shutdown, making the business ineligible to apply for the federal relief funds and protections that many small businesses used to survive the lockdown.

Is Misuta Chow’s Closing In Buffalo?

Fans of the in-demand restaurant are freaking out at the thought of their beloved Misuta Chow’s shutting its doors. But thankfully, there’s a bright side!

The owners have said that with the recent bankruptcy filing, they’re now working to get a plan and budget in place to pay off their remaining creditors so that they can stay open.

“Our plan is to stay open and we look forward to being here for years to come.”

Phew!

Let's show our support for Misuta Chow's by stopping by to grab drinks and food when we can, and then we'll go grab a picture on those legendary pink stairs to celebrate (after, frankly, I kick your butt in Skee-Ball).