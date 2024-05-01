Massive Surprise For Soap Opera Fans In New York State

The NFL draft weekend just wrapped up and fans across New York State are excited to see what will happen with their favorite teams when they hit the field this fall.

New York State has only ONE true New York State team - the Buffalo Bills! The Bills are the only team based in New York as the Giants and Jets play home games in New Jersey.

It was perfect timing this past Thursday as just hours before the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft took place, there was a mention of the Buffalo Bills on General Hospital! General Hospital is arguably the most popular daytime soap opera of all time!

At around the two minute mark of this past Thursday's episode of General Hospital, in this scene, they were discussing Highmark Stadium, the draft and the Buffalo Bills!

In true Bills Mafia fashion, fans of both the Bills and General Hospital were very excited and shared the clip hundreds of times.