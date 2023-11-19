Scary Intersection In WNY Gets New Signs

There are a few places around Western New York where the traffic has gotten very busy as a result of more people moving in and more houses being built. One of those places is the East Aurora area where the houses sell as fast as they can be put on the market. There seems to be an incredible amount of traffic in the Village of East Aurora and the Town of Aurora.

Over the last couple of years, there seems to be an increase in the number of accidents at one intersection that is not far from East Aurora High School and things may be changing soon. A new four-way stop is being placed at the intersection of Blakeley and Center in East Aurora.

This is a move that is being received with mixed responses from the residents in the area and those who drive through that intersection often.

The Erie County Department of Public Works will be installing a new 4 way stop at the intersection of Center & Blakeley Roads on Friday November 17, 2023.

Some are saying that stopping traffic in that area will cause a few headaches and there are better options. Like a traffic circle or flashing light?

I grew up in East Aurora and went to East Aurora High School('95) and have driven through this intersection many times. It can be dangerous if you are not paying attention. It seems as though some of the vegetation and the topography of that area can limit your site lines as you leave the stop sign that is on Blakeley.

Other Erie County Locations?

Other intersections have been brought up as issues for residents in the East Aurora and West Falls areas.

How about the same at Grover & Schopper and Mill & West Falls???????????????

There is an intersection in the Hamburg/Armor area that is very dangerous and needs some sort of change. I have been pushing for this one for years.

It was 6 years ago that I recorded a video showing how tricky it can be to navigate the intersection at Clark and McKinley near the Erie County Fairgrounds.

Be aware that the new changes are coming on Center Street THIS year as there was a typo on the original post.

