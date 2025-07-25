The last couple of years have been pretty tough for people who are in the lower rungs of society in our nation. The working poor in Western New York are increasingly struggling to make ends meet in the Empire State.

This is especially true for those who are homeless and struggling to find a safe and affordable place to live in one of the poorest cities in America. It's become even more difficult as Buffalo has become one of the hottest housing markets in America. As a result, we've been seeing an increasing number of people in Buffalo who are finding themselves living on the streets.

As more people are homeless in Buffalo, they end up finding space in parks and other publicly accessible areas around the city. Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates seeing homeless camps on our city streets and in our parks.

Homeless Camp Evicted From Park In Downtown Buffalo

If you drive around the streets of Buffalo, it's not uncommon to see homeless people looking for somewhere safe to stay. In downtown Buffalo, a fairly large homeless camp has started to develop just outside Lafayette Square at Buffalo's Reading Park, which sits on the grounds of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

Just as city and county officials did a year ago, police officers and county sheriff deputies cleared out a few dozen homeless people from the park in the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. The citizens were shuffled away and told to take their makeshift tents, shopping carts, and other belongings with them.

Unfortunately, as the city of Buffalo has moved to close homeless shelters around town, these folks now have to find another place to go.

What do you think we can do as a community to help the most vulnerable among us have a safe and secure place to stay?