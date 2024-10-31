There’s a lot that goes into the art of a good handshake. There’s a fine line between a firm, solid shake from a stranger and a bad handshake that can ruin a first impression.

We’ve all had an incident when upon meeting someone, we’re greeted by the grasp of a cold, limp hand; similar to holding on to a dead fish. On the other end of the spectrum, we’ve had handshakes that felt like the person was trying to literally break our wrist off.

A handshake that’s from a person with a death grip is often seen in movies and on TV as a sign of intimidation, but one person’s attempt at a threatening handshake went a little too far– so much so that it led to an arrest.

Man Arrested Over Handshake In Upstate New York

A judge in the small village of Bath, New York was arrested last week after a handshake that crossed a line during a board meeting.

The police report after the incident states that 71-year-old Robert Plaskov went to shake the hand of the village’s chief of police during the meeting. However, after squeezing the chief’s hand hard, he allegedly refused to let go.

Get our free mobile app

Witnesses in attendance at the meeting say that when the chief tried to break free from the insanely strong handshake, Plaskov pulled the chief forward, causing the man to hit his shin on a nearby chair while using it to try and not fall over.

Following the altercation, Plaskov was charged with harassment in the second degree, and is due back in court on November 5th.

Maybe it’s time to bring back the fist bump?