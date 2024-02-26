Popular Restaurant Planning on Possible Southtowns Location

The longer you stay in Western New York, the more you realize that there is a big difference between the City Buffalo, northtowns and southtowns.

The northtowns of Buffalo include Amherst, Clarence, Williamsville, Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, etc. The southtowns include South Buffalo, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Hamburg, Orchard Park and Angola.

The northtowns are more condensed than the southtowns, generally speaking. There's a lot of retail and restaurant businesses, concentrated in a small area. You see that on Niagara Falls Blvd., Transit Rd., Maple Rd., and more.

There are still quite a few popular restaurants that have a presence north of Buffalo but no locations south of the city. We just saw Mister Sizzle's announce last week that they will soon have a location in the heart of Hamburg, following their Buffalo location and a new location announced previously in Clarence.

Now, a popular seafood place in Williamsville and Buffalo is in the process of finding a place in Hamburg or Orchard Park.

According to Buffalo Business First and WGRZ, Fresh Catch Poke Co. is scouting potential buildings for a new southtowns location.

Established in 2018, Fresh Catch Poke is famous for their poke bowls, which includes fresh seafood and vegetables. The dish has gained huge popularity in recent years and is a hit here in Western New York.

They also have Shuck Shack on Ohio Street in Buffalo, which is open during the warm-weather months and offers fresh seafood like lobster, shrimp and oysters.

Get ready southtowns, you should have another local restaurant coming up with a location in your region, soon.

