Why Western New Yorkers May Just Order Pizza For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and you may be scrambling to gobble up a turkey this year for your family feast. However, you may not be totally out of luck if you cannot find one.

Never fear, for pizza is here!

It sounds like a lazy Thanksgiving meal, but this is a unique kind of pizza that is definitely worth consideration when it comes to planning your big dinner.

With food shortages still on the rise, it can be difficult to find all of your favorite Thanksgiving foods, including canned cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and of course, the turkey.

That’s why one local pizza place in Western New York has stepped up to the (pizza) pan to cover your plates during the Thanksgiving season.

Macy’s Place Pizzeria became famous for their iconic Thanksgiving Pizza, and I’ve never seen so many people excited to get a single slice of it.

The pizza made its grand debut a few years ago, and people are saying it continues to get bigger and better than before.

If you’ve never tried the Thanksgiving pizza from Macy’s Place before, you can expect to get a taste of every one of your favorite Thanksgiving foods, including: gravy, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, and some cranberry drizzle.

Macy’s Place Pizzeria is located at 3348 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY and they’re open Monday-Thursday 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM, Friday and Saturday 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM, and Sunday 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

If you choose to have a more traditional family meal, most of the table items for Thanksgiving dinner has seen a dramatic increase in costs.

That’s why grocery chains, like ALDI and Wal-Mart, are offering deals for your Thanksgiving dinner, and you can read more about that here.