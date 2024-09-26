Jon Bon Jovi Praises The Pegula Family For Their Bills Ownership

When Jon Bon Jovi was trying to buy the Buffalo Bills, fans were adamantly against it. Today, it sounds like he's glad things worked out the way they did.

Shortly after Ralph Wilson, the original owner of the Buffalo Bills passed away, the team went up for sale. Thousands of fans were nervous about what would happen with their beloved Bills. Would they stay in the family? Would they stay in Western New York? Would they even stay in the United States?

There was a valid concern that the Bills could become the first international team for the NFL. It wasn't a secret that Toronto was interested in having a team and the Bills had already played a few home games there. Then an ownership group came through that already owned teams like the Raptors and the Blue Jays that seemed interested in buying the Bills, and many thought, moving them across the border.

Jon Bon Jovi was part of that team that was hoping to buy the Bills. He became one of the most hated men in Buffalo. Some radio stations even refused to play his music here. He was up against people like Donald Trump and Terry and Kim Pegula in a bidding war. Each of them put a bid in to buy the team. In the end, it was the Pegulas whose bid earned them the right to buy the Bills.

On a recent podcast with former New England Patriot Julian Edelman, Jon Bon Jovi addressed the reasons why he wanted to buy the team and how he feels about it today.



He said he would be careful about what he said, but there's no way to sugarcoat what he was going to do with the Bills. Things would have looked different? Of course they would have. The Bills would have been in a different country!

But he's glad that the Pegulas were able to do what they've done with the Bills and we are too.

