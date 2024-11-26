Avoid a holiday crisis: Free hotline in NJ gives you turkey help

🍗 Do you know how to prepare and cook a turkey for the holidays?

🍗 If you don't, you can turn to the professionals

🍗 The Butterball Turkey Talk Line is live and ready

Okay, you have the turkey. Now what?

Don’t fret. The folks at Butterball are here and ready to help with whatever questions you may have, whether you’re a novice and need “Turkey 101” advice, or you’re a poultry professional.

Butterball began its Turkey Talk-Line in 1981, when six home economists worked the phones that holiday season to answer about 11,000 turkey-cooking questions, according to the website.

Since then, the Turkey Talk-Line has grown. This year, the hotline is hot and ready to go. The line is staffed with 50 turkey experts answering more than 100,000 questions from households across the United States and Canada from now until Dec. 24.

The most common turkey topics people dial in about include how to choose a turkey, how to thaw a frozen turkey, how to stuff a turkey, how to brine the bird, how to inject a turkey with extra flavor, how to marinate, how to cook, roast and grill, how to carve, and what to do with leftovers.

Last-minute turkey emergencies? Yes. Butterball will help navigate you through the problem.

A Butterball operator is standing by. Call an expert at 1-800-BUTTERBALL, or text 844-877-3456.

