Colossal Kids Star Is Coming To The New York State Fair

Get ready for your kids to go absolutely bananas…

The Great New York State Fair, held every year at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York, will run from August 21st through September 1st, and they’ve already got some great free shows lined up.

This year, the Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series will host 39 concerts that are free with admission, with a daily 1pm show at Chevy Court and nightly at 8pm at Suburban Park.

So far, popular acts like Blue Öyster Cult, TLC, Sophie B. Hawkins, Chubby Checker, Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, Dropkick Murphys and Kidz Bop have been announced, with more to follow. However, if you’ve got young kids, you may want to save your trip to Syracuse for the last day of the fair–because something big is going down that day.

Blippi Is Coming To The NYS Fair

“So much to learn about It’ll make you wanna shout… BLIPPI!”

Your kid’s obsession with the massive YouTube star can finally come to life when Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour makes a stop at Chevy Court inside the New York State Fair on Sunday, September 1st at 1pm.

The popular children’s performer has millions of preschool-aged kids hooked on his educational videos filled with catchy songs and dances. Chances are, if your child is a Blippi fanatic, you already know many of his famous tunes by heart.

The best part? Unlike Blippi’s other stops on his world tour, this performance is free with NYS Fair admission. The date tickets to the fair go on sale haven’t been announced yet, but they usually become available about a month beforehand.

You can get more info about The Great New York State Fair here.