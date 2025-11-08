Sometimes we like to eat dessert for dinner. If you're an adult and you've never just had dessert for dinner, you should give it a try. I mean, I wouldn't do it every single day, but sometimes you just have one of those days and you need a slice of pie or a piece of cake for dinner. You can do that. You're an adult.

How many times have you gone out for dinner and really been looking forward to dessert, only to fill up on your meal and not have room? With this list of restaurants, you might want to reverse that order. I asked people on Facebook to name a place in Western New York where they like to go simply because the desserts were so good, and I got a ton of responses. Not only were people happy to brag on these restaurants, but at many of them, they had specific desserts that they loved from those restaurants, too.

I want to be clear here, too. When I say that people go there "just for the desserts," I don't mean that the food isn't something to write home about, either. I'm just saying that the desserts stand out to people more than anything else on their menu.

It's like a dessert bucket list

We all have lists of places that we'd like to try, whether it's for a huge meatball or a juicy steak. But how many of us have a bucket list of places that we'd like to try, just because they have something other than apple pie on their dessert menu (or their apple pie is so good that you just can't pass it up)?

Do you have a place that you love so much you'll go there just for their dessert? Or do you have a place that you're dying to try for their desserts?