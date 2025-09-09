The new school year has started, and across New York State, families are getting back to their regular routine. The busy schedule can be exhausting. According to a sleep report from the CDC, some students are not getting the rest they need to recover.

This is an emotional week for many families as the kids go back to school. For some moms and dads, this is the first time their babies will be going to school. While others will be watching their kids graduate high school after this year. Now is the time to rest up for the workload, and sleep is the fuel.

The CDC warns that teens and high school students are not getting the amount of sleep that they need.

"The percentage of high school students who do not get enough sleep increased from 2009 to 2021".

How Much Sleep Does My High School Student Need?

For some parents, this study might come as a shock, as they might have kids who sleep in very late on the weekends. We all know those teens who are still in bed well past noon! But when the school week starts, there are other responsibilities that might make it tough to get enough rest. For example, a job, practice, or other activity might take up a good chunk of the day and night and push back that bedtime routine.

The CDC recommends that teens and high school students should get at least 8 hours of sleep! "High school students who do not get 8 hours of sleep each day are considered to have insufficient sleep (also called short sleep duration)".

We have three kids going back to elementary school this week, and you could feel the excitement and the nerves in the house over the last few days.