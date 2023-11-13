Several Tainted Applesauce Products Sold In New York

Busy parents across New York State need to heed a warning from the FDA regarding a major food recall of a popular product for kids.

As if parents today don’t have enough to worry about - now we’ve learned that thousands of children could potentially become sick from something that’s often tucked into their lunch boxes or eaten as an after-school snack.

Keep reading to see which snacks you should immediately throw in the garbage, and what types of warning signs to look out for to make sure your child isn’t at risk of illness from consuming them.

Massive Recall Of Several Brands Of Applesauce

Multiple brands of applesauce pouches are currently under investigation by the FDA, after reports of elevated levels of lead were found in the affected products.

Get our free mobile app

The FDA reports that there are currently seven cases of lead poisoning due to these products so far in the US between October 17, 2023 and November 1, 2023.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said they are working with local health departments to determine if there have been any potential lead toxicity cases in the state due to the recalled applesauce.

In the meantime, they are advising New York consumers not to buy, eat, or serve the contaminated products.

Lead Poisoning Can Lead To Many Serious Health Problems

Canva Canva loading...

Exposure to lead is toxic to humans regardless of their health or age, but it’s especially crucial that kids avoid it at all costs. Children have a weaker immune system, making them more prone to getting sick.

However, lead poisoning can be more difficult to spot in kids, because they often show no obvious symptoms. Here’s what parents need to watch out for.

Look Out For These Common Symptoms Of Lead Toxicity

Depending on the length of exposure, lead exposure can bring about symptoms that range from mild to life-threatening. If you suspect your child may be suffering from lead poisoning, you need to contact their doctor immediately.

Symptoms of Short-Term Lead Exposure:

Headache

Abdominal pain

Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Symptoms of Long-Term Lead Exposure:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating

Muscular weakness

Tremors

Weight loss

Which Applesauce Products Are Being Recalled?

In order to keep your family safe, check your kitchen pantry and cupboards immediately to see if you have these tainted products in your home. If you do, discard them ASAP.

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches FDA/Canva loading...

WanaBana is sold at multiple retailers across New York State, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and Dollar Tree. They are also available for purchase through online retailers like Amazon.

Weis Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches

Weis Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches FDA/Canva loading...

Specific lots of these recalled applesauce products (look for pouches with a UPC code of 041497216123) were sold in Weis grocery stores throughout New York State, including locations in Binghamton, Elmira, Endicott, Endwell, and Vestal, as well as in several stores in Pennsylvania.

Schnucks Cinnamon-flavored Applesauce Fruit Pouches and Variety Pack

Schnucks Cinnamon-flavored Applesauce Fruit Pouches and Variety Pack FDA/Canva loading...

Schnucks is a grocery store chain with 15 locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. There aren’t any locations in New York, but be sure to inform your out of state friends and relatives of the recall.

10 Great Ways To Use The Apples You Just Picked In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan