Another Major Store Chain Abruptly Closing Next Thursday in New York

It was no secret that it is closing, but the deals that they are now giving customers is pretty crazy. At stores, the lines have been extremely long because of the deep discounts that customers have been hunting.

Big Lots is closing its stores in New York State and discounts are up to 90% at stores.

The Big Lots stores that are closing have some really crazy deals right now.

At each store, you will see different deals, but they do have deals at all of them. Most of the locations are set to close on February 28, at the end of the month. Some of the deals that we scored at some locations were.

$6 hoses that were 75 foot long

$2.50 tiki torches

All of the Summer items were between 60-70% off including the wicker outdoor furniture that everyone liked.

All remaining Christmas items were 90% off.

You have to go soon, but here is our best tip if you want to go find some deals get there first thing in the morning because the lines have been extremely long.

NEXT: JC Penny has some big news going into the weekend. They are going to be merging with a parent company in 2025. In 2020, JC Penny declared Bankruptcy, but is still hanging around. They are going to be called a new company when they merge with Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, and Nautica.

In the case of Party City and JoAnn's, you can get some seriously good deals right now. Although, a lot of the items seems to be picked over at least in Western New York. Let us know some of the deals that you find this weekend!