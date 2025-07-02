Is This Hot Dog Stand In Boston The Best One In Western New York?
We are continuing with our challenge to find the best restaurants in Western New York that start with specific letters, and this one uncovered a classic hot dog stand.
As we do every week, I asked you what your favorite restaurant was in Western New York whose name begins with the letter 'G.' It's part of what we're calling the "Alphabet Challenge."
What is the alphabet challenge?
The goal is to visit restaurants in Western New York on a weekly or monthly basis, in alphabetical order. For example, we started at Anchor Bar, then the next time we went out, it was to a place called Bellini's, then Charlie's Boat Yard, and so on. It was just something we did to make it easier to choose a restaurant for the next time we went out. It also gave us an opportunity to try new restaurants we've never been to before, or revisit some favorites that we hadn't been to in a while.
We've had so much fun doing it over the past couple of months that I thought I'd try to make it easier for you to try doing it too. I've been putting lists together with your suggestions of what you believe are some of the best restaurants in Western New York that begin with certain letters. You can find each letter by clicking here.
This week a popular choice was a classic hot dog stand in Boston/Hamburg
As I do every week, I asked for your suggestions. We almost always get steakhouses or Italian Restaurants, but this week, we got a hot dog stand that is a popular spot in the Southtowns.
If you've never been to George's Hot Dogs on Herman Hill Road in Boston, you're missing out. Not only do they do char-grilled hot dogs, but also burgers, fried bologna, fries, chicken sandwiches, shakes, and more. They are only open seasonally, so you don't want to wait. When summer's here, it's time for George's.
More restaurants in Western New York that begin with the letter G
If you're up to the letter G already in your own alphabet challenge, here are some others you might want to try (in no particular order).
George's Hot Dog Stand - 5808 Herman Hill Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075
The Griffon Gastropub - 634 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Grezi - 4543 Main St, Snyder, NY 14226
Giancarlos Sicilian Steakhouse - 5110 Main St Ste 125, Williamsville, NY 14221
Gardenview Restaurant - 1744 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224
Gabriel's Gate - 145 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201
GDI Countryside Inn - 2049 Sandridge Rd, Alden, NY 14004
Goode's Restaurant - 14313 US-62, Collins, NY 14034
Gianni Mazia's on Main - 10325 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031
Grovers - 9160 Transit Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051
Gerti's Restaurant - 6010 Goodrich Rd, Clarence Center, NY 14032
Grandma Moras - 1465 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216
The Grange Community Kitchen - 22 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075
Glen Park Tavern - 5507 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
