We are continuing with our challenge to find the best restaurants in Western New York that start with specific letters, and this one uncovered a classic hot dog stand.

As we do every week, I asked you what your favorite restaurant was in Western New York whose name begins with the letter 'G.' It's part of what we're calling the "Alphabet Challenge."

What is the alphabet challenge?

The goal is to visit restaurants in Western New York on a weekly or monthly basis, in alphabetical order. For example, we started at Anchor Bar, then the next time we went out, it was to a place called Bellini's, then Charlie's Boat Yard, and so on. It was just something we did to make it easier to choose a restaurant for the next time we went out. It also gave us an opportunity to try new restaurants we've never been to before, or revisit some favorites that we hadn't been to in a while.

We've had so much fun doing it over the past couple of months that I thought I'd try to make it easier for you to try doing it too. I've been putting lists together with your suggestions of what you believe are some of the best restaurants in Western New York that begin with certain letters. You can find each letter by clicking here.

This week a popular choice was a classic hot dog stand in Boston/Hamburg

As I do every week, I asked for your suggestions. We almost always get steakhouses or Italian Restaurants, but this week, we got a hot dog stand that is a popular spot in the Southtowns.

If you've never been to George's Hot Dogs on Herman Hill Road in Boston, you're missing out. Not only do they do char-grilled hot dogs, but also burgers, fried bologna, fries, chicken sandwiches, shakes, and more. They are only open seasonally, so you don't want to wait. When summer's here, it's time for George's.

More restaurants in Western New York that begin with the letter G

If you're up to the letter G already in your own alphabet challenge, here are some others you might want to try (in no particular order).

George's Hot Dog Stand - 5808 Herman Hill Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

The Griffon Gastropub - 634 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

Grezi - 4543 Main St, Snyder, NY 14226

Giancarlos Sicilian Steakhouse - 5110 Main St Ste 125, Williamsville, NY 14221