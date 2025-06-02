The alphabet challenge continues this week with a list of restaurants that begin with the letter D and the most suggested restaurant focuses on smoked meats and burgers.

What is the alphabet challenge?

If you've ever wanted to try some new restaurants in Western New York, this challenge could be right up your alley. We started at a restaurant whose name began with the letter A, and each month we visited a new restaurant whose name started with the next letter. It's a great way to try out new places or revisit some that you haven't been to in a while. Plus, it makes it easy to pick because your options are limited to only those restaurants that start with that particular letter.

If you love smoked meats, you're going to want to try this restaurant

Each week, I ask for your suggestions on the best places that begin with a specific letter, and this week, the clear favorite was District 37 Kitchen & Taphouse on Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda. According to their webpage, the name references a legendary place for lumberjacks. District 37 was "a secret spot not found on any map where they could relax, eat, drink, and cash in their chips.”

They pride themselves on serving "smoked meats, freshly baked Detroit-style pizza, and gourmet burgers," and it looks like they do them perfectly. Their rating on facebook is a perfect 5.0, and on Google it's pretty close with a 4.7. This one is a definite "must try."

Already been to District 37?

If you're looking for a different place to try that starts with the letter D, here's the rest of the list of restaurants that you suggested (in no particular order):

District 37 Kitchen & Taphouse - 110 Sweeney St. North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Duff’s Famous Wings – Multiple Locations in WNY

Dick & Jenny’s - 1270 Baseline Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072

The Dove - 3002 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

DiTondo - 370 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Doc Sullivan’s - 474 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220

Danny Sheehan’s - 491 West Ave, Lockport, NY 14094

Danny’s South - 4300 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Don Juan Mexican Restaurant - 484 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224

Domus Fare - 41 W Main St, Fredonia, NY 14063

Dwyer’s Irish Pub - 65 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles - 252 56th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Darrell’s Place - 90 Telegraph Rd, Middleport, NY 14105

The Dockside Bar & Grill - 153 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Dina’s Fine Dining - 15 Washington St, Ellicottville, NY 14731

Dao Sushi & Grill - 3200 Orchard Park Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Drift Restaurant At Hideaway Bay Resort - 42 Lake Ave, Silver Creek, NY 14136

Davidson’s Family Restaurant - 398 E Fairmount Ave, Lakewood, NY 14750

Want to see the rest of the restaurants that we've featured on the alphabet challenge? Click here to see the entire list.