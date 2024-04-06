ALERT: Massive Sewage Spill In This New York State River

There is an alert for some residents along a large river in New York State as a sewage spill has been reported.

We are blessed here in New York State to have some incredible natural resources. From Niagara Falls to the Adirondack Mountains, the Empire State offers so much to see and do outdoors. The good weather is finally here and it is time to get outside!

Before you go fishing or floating down the Allegheny River, there is a raw sewage alert.

The Seneca Nation is also posting a warning: "The Seneca Nation is warning the public of another dangerous discharge from the City of Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant into the Ohi:yo’ (Allegheny River). On Wednesday, the City of Olean reported two overflows of untreated sewage".