🐱 A Blackwood animal shelter has dropped the price of cat adoption fees

🐱 The deal is only good until Halloween

🐱 There are so many cats and kittens waiting for their "furever" home

BLACKWOOD — This is not a trick, but rather a treat.

If you’re looking for a cat or kitten to complete your family, one Camden County animal shelter has a special Halloween treat for you.

From now until Oct. 31., the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, located at 125 County House Road in Blackwood is offering a $10 adoption fee for cats and kittens, according to its Facebook page.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, the pet adoption center says their shelters are critically full, so it's important to find these cats permanent homes.

Rachel (Homeward Bound)

If the furry feline you choose is not yet fixed, a $50 credit card deposit is required, which will then be refunded to your credit card when you bring the cat back for his/her spay/neuter surgery.

This is a great deal because normally the fee to adopt a kitten under six months old at the shelter is $150 and the adoption fee for an adult cat six months and older is $75.

Rumplestiltskin (Homeward Bound)

All adoptions include a rabies vaccine, spay/neuter surgery, deworming, flea/tick preventative, and a microchip.

During the adoption process, a perspective cat parent must be over 18 years old and provide a valid driver’s license or state I.D. He or she must show proof of your current address, fill out an adoption questionnaire, and demonstrate the ability to provide a stable home, a safe environment, necessary veterinarian care, nutrition, basic training, identification, and companionship for the animal.

Karl (Homeward Bound)

One cat up for adoption at Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is Karl. He was found as a stray. It’s not clear what his DNA is, but he does have spots on him like a Bengal, and stripes, which indicate he is a tabby.

Karl is estimated to be about two years old, is outgoing, friendly, social, and gets along well with other cats. Karl enjoys being petted and does not mind being picked up. But he’s also a curious boy who likes to explore. Karl is a little chatty, but very sweet, and easygoing, and would make a nice addition to most homes.

Karl (Homeward Bound)

For more information about Karl and other cats and kittens up for adoption at the shelter, visit here.

Jemima (Homeward Bound)

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Mondays.

