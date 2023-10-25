🚨 Police say Tyler Delk was driving 85 mph

🚨 Delk's Audi landed on its roof

🚨 His BAC was 10 times the legal limit in Connecticut

A Sacred Heart University student from New Jersey was charged with driving under the influence at 10 times the legal limit during a crash that left him and four others with serious injures in a September crash.

Fairfield, Connecticut police Lt. Edward Nook said Tyler Delk, 19, of South Orange, was driving his Audi sedan at 85 mph just after midnight on Sept. 29 when he lost control.

His car hit a Toyota Corolla whose Uber driver was making a turn. The Uber driver was taking four Sacred Heart students, all women, back to campus.

Delk's blood alcohol level was determined to be .12 after the crash. The legal level for drivers under 21 in Connecticut is .02. He was charged with driving under the influence, five counts of assault with a motor vehicle and five counts of reckless endangerment.

All five, including the driver, were taken to hospitals with critical injuries. All have been released, according to Nook.

Serious life-threatening injuries

Delk was hospitalized with serious injuries and was in a medically induced coma following the crash, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with medical and family expenses.

"He has multiple significant injuries, including a brain injury, dissected carotid artery, broken jaw, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and lacerated spleen among other things. At this point, it is difficult to know the full extent of his injuries and what his long-term prognosis looks like," fundraiser organizer Nichole Nicholls wrote.

Despite the charges, the fundraiser created on behalf of the family for medical expenses does not violate GoFundMe's terms of service, according to a spokesperson for GoFundMe. Fundraisers for legal defense of a crime is prohibited by GoFundMe's Terms of Service.

Fundraiser for arrested driver

Delk was arrested Tuesday after the completion of the investigation into the crash and released on $250,000 bond. He will appear in court when he is medically able.

Delk is a member of the Seton Hall Prep Class of 2022 and was a member of the cross-country team, according to the school's website.

