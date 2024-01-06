Most Affordable Engagement Rings In Western New York

It may shock you where you can find the most affordable engagement rings.

While there are many jewelers in Western New York that can help you find that perfect diamond to “put a ring on it,” the best place to find an engagement ring may be online.

You can get a good idea of what kind of ring you are looking for, if you scope out your options online. But on top of that, you can also look at multiple jewelry stores at once.

Perhaps the best reason of all though – is because the site you should be looking at…well, it doesn’t have a physical store.

Facebook Marketplace may be the best place to look when it comes to engagement rings, and before you roll your eyes, there are a vast selections of rings on Facebook that could be a perfect fit for your special someone.

Sure, it may seem weird to buy a “technically used” engagement ring to certify your relationship, but it’s not like she has to know how you got it….

Take a look at some of the most affordable engagement rings on the market right now in Western New York below.

Tacori engagement ring with .44ct total weight of natural round brilliant cut diamonds set in 18kt white gold. The ring holds a 1-3/4ct princess cut moissanite stone. Ladies matching￼ Tacori band with .42ct total weight of natural round brilliant cut diamonds set in 18kt white gold. Both ring sizes are 9. Have the original paperwork. See it here. Must be able to pick up and pay in person in Buffalo, NY. Will not ship no matter what- so don’t bother asking.

Used - like new Material White Gold Color White Ring Size 7 Setting Style Halo Setting Gemstone Diamond Engagement ring size 7 White gold Click here to see the listing.

Condition Used - like new Color white Amazing 10 karat white gold diamond engagement ring Pick up only Main St., Pawnbrokers LLC 1417 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209 See the listing here.

3 Carat Moissanite Ring in beautiful gold setting $600 Listed 2 weeks ago in Rochester, NY Used - like new Beautiful ring! Great for an engagement or even everyday wear. See the listing here.

Engagement Ring As Is/cash OR MONEY ORDER Only $550 Condition

Used - like new

Gemstone

Diamond

Ring Size

7.5

Material

Gold

Color

Gold Kirk's jewelry 1yr old 1/4 carat cluster cut Diamond. 14k gold band. See the listing here.

Kay’s jewelers Diamond Engagement Ring Set 4699.99 new at Kay’s $2,200 Condition Used - like new Gemstone Diamond Color Silver Ring Size 7 I do not know much about engagement rings but it’s for the set of both rings and the box. Click here to see the listing.

Capucinne Engagement wedding ring set Sally Kite Moss Agate 14 karat rose gold Brand New $785 Listed 8 weeks Selling this for someone, it was never used or given , Made of Rosegold 14 karat, this cost almost 2500 with shipping back when it was purchased so I’m asking half-price pick up available in Lewiston, Grand Island, or North Tonawanda￼ Contact the seller here.

Kay Jewelers Diamond Engagement Ring 10K White Gold mounting Comes with detailed papers of the ring. Will show for *Serious inquiries only* Comes with brand new box $1,900 or best offer See all the photos here.

marquise .75 carat diamond Condition New Gemstone Diamond Color Red Ring Size 7 marquise .75 carat diamond''g'' color c/e $899 am a retired dealer.price is crazy cheap ,retired jeweler selling at below cost. See the ring here.

Condition Used - Good Gemstone Diamond I am selling this beautiful engagement ring. A size 7 ring finger, the center diamond is just under a carat in size. Click here to see the listing.

Intricate custom engagement ring purchased from Etsy for over $1500. Only worn a few times and in perfect condition. 14K white gold Morganite center stone Size 4.5 $400 firm Venmo preferred or cash Serious inquiries only Will ship immediately. ***Only willing to meet at the North Tonawanda Police Department/City Hall (216 Payne Ave) exchange zone with video surveillance*** Click here to see the listing.

Condition Used - like new Gemstone Diamond Ring Size 4 Material White Gold Setting Style Prong Setting 1.625 CT tw natural diamonds 14k white gold Princess cut J color S2 clarity Size 4 Local sale Cash only .625 CT main .250 each on the 2 smaller mains .083ish on the 6 smallers Will meet at any local jeweler to have it checked See the ring here.

Condition Used - like new Gemstone Diamond Ring Style Solitaire Material Natural stone .65 carat , round, I color, I 1 clarity set in 14 karat white gold. CASH only. Size 7. Will meet at police station online exchange site. Don't have venmo or cash app. Click here to see the listing.

Condition Used - like new Gemstone Diamond Material White Gold $900obo Take a closer look at the ring here.

They always update the engagement rings for sale on Facebook marketplace, too. So there is never a shortage of options, and if you know that you are in the market for a ring, it’s not a bad place to look!

