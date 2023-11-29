This Might Be The Most Fun-Filled House In All Of New York

Forget Neverland - this house in Upstate New York is the perfect place for adults who never want to grow up.

This is far from your ordinary countryside estate in Upstate New York. On a typical 30-acre parcel like this in Rotterdam, New York (just outside of Albany), you’ll usually find some tractors, crops, and maybe a grazing cow or two. But at 1310 Currybush Road, you'll discover a quirky mix of elegance and adventure.

Lavish Living In Upstate New York

As soon as you step inside this 5,100-square-foot home, you’ll find yourself in the lap of luxury.

Dark-stained millwork and coffered ceilings set the stage for upscale living in this massive 18-room house. And with six bedrooms (including a guest suite with a private entrance), five-and-a-half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a huge dining room, a game room, a four-person jetted tub, and not one but two three-car, temperature-controlled garages, there’s plenty of space to have as many guests as you want come over.

And trust us, there will definitely be guests - especially when they get a glimpse of the bonafide adult playground that sits just outside.

Outdoor Thrills: Go-Karts, Water Slides, Helipads, and More

While the home’s interior seems like a fantastic place to hang out, the real magic happens outdoors.

This enormous property boasts an outdoor go-kart track(that twists around a volcano), a gorgeous inground pool with a twisting water slide, a tennis court, a fire pit, a serene koi pond, and even a helicopter pad!

With all of its awesome features, this home would be a living dream for any lucky kid to grow up in (or an adult with a midlife crisis). If you’ve got $1.8 million to spare and want to live in a bonafide fun house, you’d better act fast before someone else does!

Keep scrolling to see more pics of what might be the most fun-loving house in all of New York State.

