It’s the best pizza from your childhood in New Jersey

I got into a pizza conversation with New Jersey 101.5's Dan Alexander this morning. We were talking about delicious foods that are somewhat addictive.

Seriously, there are some foods out there that if you smell it, or are within a few miles of the restaurant, you simply have to have it. And then there are some foods you smell that remind you of your childhood.

For Dan, his go-to pizza is in Neptune City. Pete and Elda's is the way to go.

For me, as a kid, it was always Mack's Pizza on the Wildwood boardwalk. Wildwood is one of those Jersey towns that is comfortable in a 50's style environment and I love it.

Jersey Shore Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend And Summer Season Getty Images loading...

To be fair, I have not been back in several years, but I have great memories of the outstanding smells on the boardwalk and the sweeter sauce that covers to pie. So good. Actually, as much as I love toppings, for Mack's it's all plain all the time. The melty cheese, the sauce, and the "toothsome" crust. Hmmm. One of the best in Jersey.

One of the best things about New Jersey is the fact that almost every one of the more than 560 towns and cities has a great pizza place. In Princeton, there's the pepperoni pizza at Conte's and the Brooklyn pie at Nino's Pizza Star.

In Montgomery, there's Alfonso's.

Alfonso's - Google Earth Alfonso's - Google Earth loading...

I'm sure you are thinking about having pizza tonight, right?

When I was a kid and not at the shore, my dad would bring home pizza from work almost every Friday night, our go-to? Woodcrest Pizza in the Woodcrest Shopping Center in Cherry Hill.

There might be a different owner now, but it was perfect for pizza night. What's your go-to in your town?

