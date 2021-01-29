It’s so cold jokes (NJ edition)

I was driving my daughter to school this morning and my dashboard read 16 degrees. Yikes! 16 below freezing air temperature. And the wind was howling which only made it feel much colder.

Now call me a Debbie Downer but you know those 'it's so cold' jokes that people like to break out on days like this? I rarely find them funny. I feel the same way about 'it's so cold' jokes as I do about bumper stickers. They're barely worth a smirk.

So I thought what if I come up with my own? And what if I make them about New Jersey? Would that help?

So here is my offering. It's so cold in New Jersey...

It’s so cold in New Jersey Jim McGreevey is sleeping with a woman for warmth.

It’s so cold in New Jersey politicians have their hands in their own pockets.

It’s so cold in New Jersey Lucy the Elephant is wearing a trunk warmer.

It’s so cold in New Jersey Bill Spadea and Phil Murphy are hugging.

It’s so cold in New Jersey people are hoping to catch a COVID-19 fever.

It’s so cold in New Jersey Phil Murphy chipped his tooth on soup (but it’s Phil Murphy’s teeth so no one noticed).

It’s so cold in New Jersey the Statue of Liberty put her torch under her dress.

It’s so cold in New Jersey criminals are freezing before the cops tell them to.

It’s so cold in New Jersey Loretta Weinberg’s false teeth are chattering in the glass.

Nope, didn't help at all. Still not funny.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.