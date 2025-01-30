It’s hotter than pickleball and it’s here in NJ

Pickleball is soooo hot…

How hot is it?

It’s so hot, massage therapists have welcomed all the extra business.

That’s not a joke. I’ve been told by people who work as massage therapists or physical therapists that pickleball is so popular it actually increased their client intake. That’s because it’s sold as a sport “anybody can play” so it makes it sound like even those who haven’t been off the cough in 20 years will be fine. They find out the hard way that’s not the case.

With pickleball having grown exponentially over a short time it’s hard to believe anything could be outpacing it.

Something is.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It’s called padel, yes, spelled that way, and it’s said to be the world’s fastest growing racquet sport. It was created in Mexico in the 1960s and eventually was picked up in Spain. It has become the second-most played sport in Spain behind soccer and its popularity then began spreading worldwide.

New Jersey Monthly describes it as a “doubles game played on a court resembling a small turf tennis court enclosed by glass walls.” The racquets are made of fiberglass and have holes rather than strings. The ball, somewhat like a tennis ball, is played off any of the four walls in a fast-paced game with long volleys and music blasting.

Yes, many padel matches have lively music blaring as you play. Imagine breaking sweat in padel to “Back In Black” by AC/DC. Take THAT pickleball.

Yes it’s already hit New Jersey. There are three padel clubs in the Garden State so far. Centercourt Club and Sports in Morristown is featuring it along with And Padel in Oakland and Padel United Sports Club in Cresskill. Be on the lookout for more as it’s growing fast.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Also, if you’re going to try new things you ought to know how to pronounce them, right? There are two ways apparently. One is “paddle” just like the word, but the other is “pa-DELL.”

I have one complaint already. Must these walls be clear glass? Do the other courts have to watch me crash into these walls spastically and at full-speed? Can’t we get maybe solid walls? You know, more like a room? And if we get that, can we talk about a sofa? Maybe a tv?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

