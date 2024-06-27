It’s A Summer Thrill! Ride North America’s Longest Coaster

If you are looking for a thrilling ride this summer how about riding the longest mountain coaster in the United States and North America? Not far from the Capital Region, it runs to the bottom of Mt. Van Hoevenberg. It's the Cliffside Coaster in Lake Placid.

Lake Placid Legacy Sites Facebook page Lake Placid Legacy Sites Facebook page loading...

What is The Cliffside Coaster?

The Cliffside Coaster is a heart-pounding adrenaline rush ride along the 1932 and 1980 Lake Placid bobsled track. It's a seven thousand-foot-long mountain coaster that will time your ride just like you were on the bobsled track. You can feel what it was like to be an Olympic Bobsledder during the Winter Games in Lake Placid back in the day. You get to control the speed of your ride as you navigate sharp corners, cliffside banks, and the long winding track.

Photo by Darren McGee- NYSDED Photo by Darren McGee- NYSDED loading...

On the Cliffside Coaster website, the President and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority said,

The views are amazing, and the curves get your heart pounding. Everyone will feel like they deserve a medal.

Lake Placid Legacy Sites Facebook page Lake Placid Legacy Sites Facebook page loading...

When is the Cliffside Coaster Open & How Much Are the Tickets?

The Cliffside Coaster is open for the summer Friday through Tuesday from 10 am until 5 pm. Tickets are $55 for adults 13 and older and $10 for a junior rider accompanied by an adult. You must be 9 years old or older and 52" or taller to ride the Cliffside Coaster. There are some occasions when the coaster is closed due to inclement weather. This is a year-round attraction. Click HERE to get your tickets.

Lake Placid Legacy Sites Facebook page Lake Placid Legacy Sites Facebook page loading...

Tickets are time and date-specific. They recommend you arrive ten to fifteen minutes before your scheduled ride.