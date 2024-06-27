We all would like to make some money. Some of us want to make a lot, while others are content with what we have. Are you thinking about making a million dollars? Well, where you are makes a difference on achieving that goal.

A report came out in 2024, that showed which places in the US have the richest people. California is the top spot for making a million bucks, with New York coming in second place.

Uncovering the Surprises

Before you go and get your ticket to New York City, you might want to know that when it comes to becoming a millionaire, the Big Apple is not on the top 10 cities list. Believe it or not, San Francisco is where it's at, with a 35% chance of reaching 7 figures. This sounds surprising because the Golden Gate City was also named the number one worst run city in the ENTRIE UNITED STATES, by WalletHub!

The New York Advantage

San Fran may be the king but don't count out New York. The Empire State is a good spot for chasing that millionaire dream, because of education and a bigger market than just the Big Apple. It’s a slow and steady wealth build-up, not a quick win like California.

Considering Your Options

So, if you want to join the million-dollar club, then looking at California or New York is a good move. But remember, where you live is just a part of the puzzle. There are other things like cost of living there, how much you can earn and the chance to get investment money.

I like to say that it's okay to have money as long as money doesn't have you. There are other things in life than money and remember, you can make up money, but you can't make up time.

