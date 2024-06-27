The owner of two massage parlors in Ocean County faces multiple charges for allegedly running a prostitution enterprise.

Police say that females living at spas owned by 53-year-old Kani Peng, of Egg Harbor Township, were accepting payment for sexual activity, and Peng knew it was happening.

Search warrants were executed on June 19 at Peng's home, as well as at the two businesses: Rainbow Spa in Barnegat Township and Bay Spa in Stafford Township.

Rainbow Spa in Barnegat and Bay Spa in Stafford (Google Maps) Rainbow Spa in Barnegat and Bay Spa in Stafford (Google Maps) loading...

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, evidence discovered during the searches corroborated the assumption that prostitution was taking place at the spas and that Peng was aware.

Peng was taken into custody at the spa in Stafford. She was issued a summons ahead of an initial court appearance.

Peng was charged with promoting prostitution, engaging in prostitution, and other offenses.

An investigation into the alleged crimes occurred between October 2023 and June of this year.

