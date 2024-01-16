Italian food and common sense in Central Jersey

My friend Robert Pluta, who serves on the Lawrence Township Board of Education, and was among the first to raise the alarm about the sexualized school curriculum, opened up his restaurant for a great event.

It was an honor to be invited in to the Mercer GOP annual event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate the coming year of restoring sanity to the New Jersey government, despite the snow which started to fall about an hour before the event started.

The parking lot was full as we arrived, a good sign. Inside as I started my remarks the room filled to capacity as Central Jerseyans gathered to hear the message of how we are going to turn our state around.

Of course, Robert and his skilled team made sure there was plenty of great, local Italian food on hand for everyone.

Leonardo's is a great family restaurant, it's BYOB and you're always leaving satisfied and looking forward to the next visit. I covered everything from what to expect after the Iowa results and the specific policy issues that the next governor must tackle to stop the flow of people from running out of New Jersey.

Bill Spadea speaking at Leonardo's Bill Spadea speaking at Leonardo's loading...

Flood mitigation, restoring parental rights and involvement in what our kids are taught, lowering the cost of living, reigning in borrowing, and stopping the explosion of high-density housing. Ending bail reform, which has created a turnstile for criminals to avoid justice, and reversing the impact of Murphy's "sanctuary state," which has made NJ a magnet for illegals as American taxpayers cover meals, legal fees, housing, medical services and higher education.

Our policies in New Jersey, driven by an entrenched one-party Legislature and a radical governor, are a slap in the face to all those who served our nation and continue to wear a uniform as members of our military or as first responders.

Bill Spadea speaking at Leonardo's Bill Spadea speaking at Leonardo's loading...

The policies from the radical Democrats are a slap in the face to all business owners, working-class employees, moms, dads and homeowners. The Trenton elites are focused on improving their cash flow at the expense of yours.

Change is coming. Join me in the fight. My schedule is updated regularly HERE.

See you on the trail...

Bill Spadea speaking at Leonardo's Bill Spadea speaking at Leonardo's loading...

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom