It looks like Asbury Park’s food trucks may be returning soon

Food trucks have become ubiquitous in New Jersey. Good food at a good piece and the convenience of grabbing it right on the street? You can’t beat ‘em.

Not to mention the creativity with food truck owners have conceived and developed their restaurants-on-wheels.

If you missed the food trucks in Asbury Park there may be good news in store for you.

One of the most popular food truck parks in the world was Asbury Park's North Eats, a section of the city dedicated to an amazing selection of eclectic food trucks. It was considered one of the most prominent food truck selections in the state in a picturesque beachfront location.

But it’s been gone for a while and rumors have been swirling about when it may return, if at all.

A quick Google search of North Eats will reveal listings that say “temporarily closed” with no other information. And food truck fans have been dying to know if and when they would return.

Asbury Partners has managed the food truck court located on a Green Acres parcel at 1600 Ocean Ave. since 2015 and offering cuisines such as Asian Fusion, Peruvian and Italian but that approval expired last year. And so many have been wondering when they could expect to welcome the trucks back again.

Tourist couple buying pasta from food truck at outdoor market Kritchanut loading...

But according to The Coaster, on April 1, the developer requested an extension and slight modifications to the collection of six food trucks. And, good news, the Asbury Park City Council sent the request for extension and modification to the Planning Board along with more than 10 recommendations for reducing impact and intrusions on nearby residents including plans for picnic tables, string lights, recreation space and trash storage as well as a plan to get water to the site.

Once those are in place, it looks like just a matter of time till we can all enjoy the food truck court again.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.

[newsletter[