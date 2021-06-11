Islander fans singing the National Anthem will give you chills (Opinion)

We've probably never been more divided as a nation in our history. Everywhere you turn people seem to point out our differences more than our commonalities. The one thing that used to bring us together was our national anthem. That was before it was politicized and dishonored by some overpaid, out of touch athletes.

Sports at their highest level may be the last bastion of meritocracy. If you don't produce, you don't advance. The fans at New York Islanders playoff game Wednesday night seem to get what the spirit of America is all about. You don't have to be a hockey fan or a sports fan to feel what you should feel when you hear and see something like this video.

So many in our country, especially younger people like to point out our flaws more than show an appreciation for what is the greatest country on the planet. Sure there are problems, but we have so much more to be proud of and appreciate that a lot of people seem to miss.

Millions of people from all over the globe literally risk their lives every day just to come to this place and make a life for themselves or their family.

Perhaps you need to take an extended trip to any foreign country to appreciate just how special the United States of America is. This mindset of self-flagellation and guilt that seems to have permeated too many minds is this country is like a slow method of suicide. It's not good for our future.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.