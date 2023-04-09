Is this New Jersey’s most oddball roadside attraction?

Well, this is an "odd" article — a look at the most oddball roadside attractions in America, and of course, we will focus on the pick for "strangest" here in New Jersey.

Roadside attractions have a special place in America when it comes to travel. Many love to track down these oddities and visit them and they are spread out in every state in America.

I'm sure you have seen more than a handful right here in NJ.

Get our free mobile app

According to an article by Cheapism "Roadtrippers who love all things weird and wacky, you’ve come to the right place. The U.S. is full of strange roadside attractions; however, they usually aren’t advertised. More often than not, people simply stumble upon these roadside oddities."

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

I wrote an earlier article that talked about the giant wine bottles that you may have spotted in Ocean and Burlington Counties.

These giant cement bottles were an advertising tool and still get attention when motorists drive by — just an example of such "oddball roadside attractions."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Let's take a look at the selection for "oddball attraction" here in New Jersey.

It's in Atlantic County in Egg Harbor Township at Little's Dairy Bar (617 Zion Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234).

According to Cheapism, "This 20-foot-tall California raisin with an ice cream cone hoisted in the air is more than a little odd. He was originally part of a mini-golf course. When the course closed in the 1990s, the colossal dried fruit moved to its new home at Little’s Dairy Bar. Because of the weird sculpture, locals call the ice cream shop “The Raisin.”

Have you seen the "Giant Raisin"? It's definitely an odd sight standing 20 feet high and holding a giant ice cream cone up, you won't see that every day lol.

Do you have other "oddball" roadside attractions here in New Jersey that you want to mention?

Feel free to post your comments below.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.