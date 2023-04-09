This is where New Jersey ranks on America’s ‘Most Beautiful States’ list

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. If you are a fan of New Jersey, you see nothing but beauty in our state. If you are not a New Jersey lover, you might have a slightly different opinion.

Having said that, there is no question that the Garden State is loaded with beauty, so there is a very good chance we'd be rated pretty highly when it comes to beauty.

Just think about the amazing beaches and the stunning boardwalks and all the great spots that make the Garden State, well, the Garden State.

But, in fairness, we do have a lot of industry, and a lot of factories, and it seems like the airports love to plot flight patterns right above those, so you could understand that most visitors don't exactly get a strong first impression of New Jersey's natural beauty.

We're not sure if these two extremes even out somehow. And we're not sure exactly where we land on the Thrillist rankings, but at the very least, we hope it's in the top half of the nation.

If that is where you think the bar should be, get prepared for a healthy dose of Jersey disappointment. If the top 25 was the goal in your mind, we missed the mark by a mile.

Let's put it this way. According to this list, there are only 13 states in the whole country that we are more beautiful than. That's right, we rank as the 37th most beautiful state in the nation. Damn those factories.

For the record, Iowa is the 50th most beautiful state, and the most beautiful state in America is California.

I'm not sure how Alaska (#3) and Hawaii (#2) didn't ton this list, but what do I know?

I'm one of the apparent few who think New Jersey is exceptionally beautiful.

