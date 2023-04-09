Home buyers face high prices in these NJ towns

If you're looking to buy a home in New Jersey, you don't need me to tell you that it's an expensive proposition.

Even if you could afford the home of your dreams, you need to factor in the high taxes our state is known for.

These days, we seem to have a choice between expensive, or very expensive.

Web site Stacker.com put together a list of fifty New Jersey towns where home prices have risen dramatically. As you can imagine, there are several South Jersey towns, where home prices have zoomed.

Atlantic County's Ventnor City came in at number 48 on the list. You'll find that home prices are going to be in the $440,000 range which is a 12% increase over last year.

Up the coast a bit you'll find number 44 on the list. Buying a home in Belmar will set you back roughly $785,000, an increase of $50,000 year over year and whopping $265,000 over 5 years. Yikes!

Seaside Heights has seen a surge in prices, up 10% over last year. Back in the day, I confess that I used my first fake id. This was the mecca of the summer bar scene. These days, if you want to buy a home here, it will set you back $575,000, good for number 34 on the list. Not only that, but home prices are also up 75% since 2017.

Margate City is another community that has seen a dramatic change over the last few years. Today, house that was worth $330,000 5 years ago, will cost you $765,000, an increase of roughly 75%.

You can see the list of all 50 communities ranked, here.

