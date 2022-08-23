Is NJ pier shaped like Christian cross an attack on LGBT community? (Opinion)
To understand this you first have to know about Ocean Grove. It’s not its own town but rather a section of Neptune Township. But a very different section.
It was founded in the 1800’s as a summertime religious retreat and governed by a Methodist group, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. The charter under which it was founded was eventually declared unconstitutional. Things changed after that.
For example, people could buy homes there however the Camp Meeting Association still owned the land and home buyers had to enter a land lease agreement.
A pier at the beach destroyed during Superstorm Sandy is being rebuilt by the religious group. And, it’s going to be in the shape of a cross. And there are now complaints.
Some are calling it “Christian bullying” and some members of the LGBTQ+ community have an issue with the pier. Local resident Douglas Grote told NJ.com, “I am so deeply concerned,” he said. ”And I am so concerned from my neighbors who are scared and bullied.”
Now if the pier were only allowed for use by Christians I’d have an issue. But come on folks.
This is Ocean Grove. If you live there you know the history. So what if the pier is in the shape of a cross? Does that mean you can’t use it? That you’ll combust into flames if you set foot on it? That they’ll manage to convert you by the mere shape beneath your feet?
I am supportive of the LGBTQ+ community in most things. The bullying and hate need to end. But this complaint is a bit ridiculous.
The LGBTQ+ community has rainbow flags at every Pride event. If we don’t feel that’s indoctrination (and we shouldn’t) why can’t a religious group have their own symbol?
I say save the complaints for the real aggression and the real bullying. There’s certainly been enough of it. Let’s not imagine more.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
