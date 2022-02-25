Garden State Film Festival returns for 20th year in Asbury Park, Cranford

The Garden State Film Festival returns for its 20th year, and, for the second year, Cranford will host screenings. While the majority of the screenings and events take place in Asbury Park, the Cranford Theater will screen some shorts as well as two feature length films including films shot in New Jersey.

The two dates for Cranford are March 23 & 26 at the Cranford Theater.

The films being shown on Wed., the 23rd are:

Glasya’s Heresy

Red

Smiley Death Face

HIT

Twine

Splinter

On Sat. the 26th, the offerings will be:

Hide!

Graceland

I’m a Vampire

Fourth Grade

“Fourth Grade” stars William Baldwin, Mena Suvari, and Teri Polo. The IMDB synopsis:

When a brick of weed is found in a fourth-grade classroom, the students' parents gather in an emergency meeting full of accusations and intrigue. Uproarious chaos will quickly follow after some of them agree to share a joint.

Cranford Theater owner Doreen Sayegh told TapInto.net that "We are thrilled to welcome back the GSFF for their second year at The Cranford Theater." "The festival provides a great opportunity for our guests to experience wonderful independent films on the big screen."

The Garden State Film Festival will screen over 200 films in total in Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, and Cranford, with the bulk of them in Asbury Park. The festival includes all manner of visual media; in addition to the shorts and feature-length films, music videos, web series, foreign and student films. Many of the filmmakers also host Q&A sessions. There are typically plenty of celebrity sightings as well.

Tickets to all the events can be purchased here.

