Is New York the best state to live? Laying out the details

Some have referred to New York the greatest place to live, though others may have soured on the Empire State in recent years. New York has long been recognized for its diverse culture and arts, food, attractions, natural beauty, as well as being one of the worlds top tourist destinations.

Many studies though still show that New York remains one of the country's highest states for outbound moves. A 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study showed that NY was third in the country for people moving, with include retirement, lifestyle change and cost of living, as posted by FOX.

But if you really want to break down the best of the best in the U.S., where does New York rank?

Where Does New York Rank As The Country's Best Places to Live?

U.S. News & World Report has once ranked the states, using thousands of data points and statistics. Such metrics as health, economy, environment, as well as crime & correction were thoroughly analyzed to come up with final results, according to the report. According to the study, Utah topped Washington as America's top state in 2023.

As far as neighboring states; Vermont was 9th, Massachusetts 11th, Connecticut 16th, New Jersey 19th, Maine 28th, and Pennsylvania 40th.

Louisiana came in dead last at 50th.

The Conclusion

According to the new report, New York was ranked 20th overall. New York state performed very in the category of Natural Environment, where we ranked 2nd. With 47,000 square miles of land, from the Adirondacks, to over 3,000 lakes and ponds, New York is one of the most scenic states in the country.

The state also ranked 9th in the nation for Education and Health Care.

There were two categories where New York did not rank so well in, and that was Economy (45th), and Opportunity (49th).

