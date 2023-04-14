Seaside Heights, NJ Boardwalk is the place to be this summer with tribute concerts hosted by Big Joe Henry

Seaside Heights has announced its big lineup of Tribute Concerts on the Boardwalk Thursday Nights this summer.

The full concert lineup will be hosted by Big Joe Henry from New Jersey 101.5. This marks the return of Big Joe to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk after a two-year hiatus.

The lineup is exciting and features some of the best regional cover bands with some of the best musicians in the tri-state area that will perform on the boardwalk stage. The concerts are free for all to attend. Big Joe will be there prior to and after each concert to say hello to the crowd.

This is a unique family opportunity to hear some great music from your favorite artists performed by great musicians. The concert series will run from Thursday, July 6 through Thursday, Aug. 24. Here is the full line-up:

July 6: Davie Bowie by Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond

July 13th: Aerosmith by Draw The Line

July 20: Billy Joel by Captain Jack

July 27: Doobie Brothers by The Doobie Others

August 3: Styx by Return To Paradise

August 10: Rolling Stones by Classic Stones Live

August 17: Heart by Kick It Out

August 24: Steely Dan by Reelin’ In The Years

Come out and enjoy some great music this summer on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights with Big Joe Henry. It’s all part of Big Joe’s Big Summer of Fun 2023.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

