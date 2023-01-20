This oceanfront restaurant is a New Jersey jewel by the sea

I’m a big fan of Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant in Long Branch, NJ.

The restaurant has been labeled New Jersey’s “Jewel by the Sea”. One trip there and you’ll see why.

I like the vibe of Rooney’s. Floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean, impeccably decorated and a staff that loves making the customer feel so special makes Rooney’s a destination. Throw in a great seafood menu that pops with special dishes, a world-class award-winning wine list and your time at Rooney’s will be well spent.

I love the outdoor bar in the summer, which is surrounded by palm trees and makes you feel that you’re in a tropical paradise. I hang there often throughout the summer.

Part-owner Darrell Wordelmann has been a staple at Rooney’s for 28 years and through his leadership, the restaurant has grown into one of New Jersey’s best.

In true Darrel fashion, he gets involved with many charities, including the local Mustaches for MS, and Multiple Sclerosis. The event raises money for single parents with MS who are experiencing financial hardship.

Darrell has a great staff with little turnover that makes the restaurant run like a finely tuned watch. The crab cakes, New England clam chowder and lobster dishes are my favorites as is Rooney’s featured dish of Wasabi Panko Tuna. I highly recommend them all to you.

I’m a big fan of brunch and Rooney’s has one of the most outstanding brunch offerings in New Jersey. Rooney’s has been named the Top 100 restaurants for best brunch by Open Table, which is a tremendous honor. The numerous brunch selections and quality were the reason they garnered such prestigious recognition from Open Table. It’s a must-try.

Just a note if someone in your party isn’t a fish lover: That’s OK. They have great burgers and steaks! Go to Rooney’s enjoy the view, enjoy the food and enjoy yourself, you will at Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant. One of my favorites!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

