After being confined to the western US since its inception in California in 1948, In-N-Out Burger is looking to expand eastward.

According to Eater.com, the chain will open its first “territory office” in the eastern United States in Tennessee in the coming months, with plans for In-N-Out’s first locations to arrive in the state starting in 2026.

So, to answer the question, is In-N-Out Burger coming to New Jersey, the answer is “maybe.” The only location they’ve committed to east of the Mississippi, is at least one in Tennessee, but opening an office specifically for eastward expansion bodes well for us; or at least it’s more likely than it used to be. There is speculation in the restaurant industry that this is the first move toward bringing In-N-Out to the East Coast.

The chain currently operates nearly 400 restaurants in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Texas, and Oregon, and is currently in the process opening multiple locations in Idaho.

In-N-Out’s logistical limitations have prevented them from straying too far afield. The company felt that opening locations too far away from their distribution centers would result in diminished freshness and quality. Since they never freeze their hamburger meat, no stores could be built farther than 300 miles from a distribution center.

I’ve never eaten at an In-N-Out, but I have friends on the West Coast who swear it is the best fast food there is, with a myriad of ways to customize your order; I would be very interested in visiting one if they do ever make it out here. I’ll keep you posted.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

