Is COVID-19 putting a damper on summer vacation plans?

This is the time of year when people start preparing for their summer vacations. But with heavy workloads and travel limitations due to COVID-19, many summer vacation plans are on the back burner.

A new Robert Half survey found that 28% of the 1,000 American professionals polled plan to take less time off this summer versus last summer.

Regional Vice President Dora Onyschak said some people said it was the lack of ability to travel. For others, they did not feel comfortable about traveling and taking time off because they worried about job security.

Onyschak said the survey found that 37% plan to save their vacation time for later in the year when it might be safer to travel again; 16% plan to take more time off; 22% said they would like to take a vacation but they're saving money due to the pandemic and the economic ramifications; and 20% plan to take days off for self-care and mental health but not travel for leisure.

The survey also found that 66% of those polled have not received any guidance from their boss about vacation time, while 9% were actually discouraged from taking time off.

Onyschak said managers really need to be leaders, especially during these trying times, and encourage their workers to take time off.

Onyschak said managers need to worry about employee burnout and should be encouraging them to take a few days for their mental wellbeing. Signs of employee burnout include poor quality of work, incomplete work and decreased productivity.

