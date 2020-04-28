Most employees happy with their job’s response to COVID-19, survey finds

It's no secret that COVID-19 has impacted businesses and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. But a recent Robert Half survey found many employers have stepped up to the challenges, showing leadership skills and support for their employees.

The survey found that 95% of office workers are satisfied with their company's response to the pandemic and of those, 64% are very satisfied.

The survey also found 97% of respondents described their manager as supportive since the pandemic with 78% of them indicating that their manager has been very supportive.

The survey also noted that 76% of employees have either already transitioned to working from home or plan to do so soon.

Ryan Gatto, Robert Half's district director of New York and New Jersey, said many businesses have embraced the technology to maintain or even increase operations by utilizing the various technology packages that are out there as well as ramping up the communications, setting up the regular group and one-on-one check-in meetings to share important company information, discuss key business priorities and keep projects on track.

Also, demonstrating empathy. Everyone is facing new and unique challenges due to the pandemic, so the ability to understand and share the feelings of others can help ease employees' concerns, Gatto said.

Also, just being flexible is a big weight off employees' minds.

"Right now, many are struggling with the new normal of caring for children, elderly family members or personal needs and may need some additional flexibility while working remotely," he said.

Employee support programs and recognition techniques to help staff during this time is important, Gatto said, suggesting that employees recognize their employees in front of peers whether they are in the office or at home.

To make sure workers are maintaining their level of accountability as they would if they were working in offices, Gatto says managers should continue to hold virtual meetings and key conversations. These meetings not only keep workers on track with their projects, they help maintain camaraderie, sense of unity and collaboration. He said that's important during any economic time.

