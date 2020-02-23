Want a higher salary? Know how to negotiate

Many job applicants are pulling up a seat at the bargaining table with 54% of those polled by global staffing firm Robert Half showing they tried to negotiate a higher salary with their last employment offer.

Joe Carrabs, metro market manager for the firm, said the poll also found that 66% of men surveyed asked for more money versus 46% of women. Professionals making more than $100,000 per year are most likely to negotiate an offer.

He also said 55% of workers surveyed did not request a bump in pay because they were happy with the amount proposed. Only 18% said they were uncomfortable meeting with the boss to negotiate.

A survey of managers found 35% of them said they typically discuss pay with job candidates during the first in-person interview while 20% wait for the second meeting and 15% bring it up when making the job offer.

When negotiating for more money, Carrabs suggested that job applicants need to be prepared before they speak with prospective employers. He said it's a good idea for job seekers to have recruiters negotiate on their behalf.

He also said to research salaries, perks and salaries. Know what your priorities and walk-away points are before the negotiation meeting. Practice a speech in front of friends to get comfortable.

Employers need to offer candidates competitive compensation packages in this market. That would include attractive perks, benefits and incentives as well.

He also said job candidates should always be confident.

"Many employers expect candidates to negotiate so share examples of your contributions in your previous roles to reinforce how the company's reinvestment in you will pay off," said Carrabs.

More from New Jersey 101.5: