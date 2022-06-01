Irvington, NJ man accused of armed robbery at Linden gas station

LINDEN — A 24-year-old Irvington man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery reported at a gas station convenience store.

After a month-long investigation, Elijah Ali has been charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree burglary, and related weapons offenses.

He was arrested by Irvington police on May 27.

Linden police responded to a call on May 1 after 10 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at 11 E. Edgar Road — at the corner of Routes 1&9 and South Wood Avenue.

A clerk said that a man had forced his way into the convenience store’s backroom and gained access to a safe, filling a black garbage bag with a quantity of cash and cigarettes, according to police.

When confronted by the clerk, the man took out a large knife and swung it at the clerk before leaving.

Ali was being held at Union County Jail, pending an appearance in Union County Superior Court.

“Violent crime will never be tolerated in our community, and we will continue to utilize all of the investigative resources at our disposal to pursue these criminals and keep Linden a safe and vibrant community,” Linden Police Chief David Hart said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

