Investigation into Mahwah mayor who took off pants at party

MAHWAH — An investigation into the behavior of Mayor John Roth at a party at the home of a township employee is underway, according to the township's attorney.

Mayor John Roth told NorthJersey.com that he had "too much to drink" at the Jan. 10 gathering, then got too comfortable by removing his pants and climbing into his host's empty bed to pass out.

The Mahwah-Ramsey Daily View reported that a letter signed by two dozen employees alleges that workers have been subjected to a hostile work environment because of the mayor's efforts to keep a lid on the incident. The letter demanded private and apologies or the mayor's resignation over the incident, according to the Daily Voice report.

Attorney Brian Campion told NorthJersey.com it was a “confidential personnel matter" and that the employees involved have been interviewed.

The Township Council's next meeting is scheduled for Thursday but no agenda has been posted on the township website.

Campion and Roth did not immediately return messages on Thursday and Friday. Mark McCort, the labor relations representative for the United Public Service Employees Union, which represents township employees, told New Jersey 101.5 it "would not be appropriate" to comment on the matter right now.

