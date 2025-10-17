🚨 Edison man accused of horrific sex crimes involving 6-year-old found through social media app

A Middlesex County man has been charged with harrowing sex crimes involving a 6-year-old girl police say he connected with online.

Shakem T. Holmes, of Edison, faces first-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child sexual abuse material and aggravated sexual assault.

The 23-year-old Holmes was additionally charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault and sexual assault.

Parents of 6-year-old find explicit messages from NJ

On July 23, State Police were contacted by East Peoria Police in Illinois, who said that on March 30, a 6-year-old victim was chatting with an adult on a “popular social media platform.”

The chat moved to text messaging, using a phone number that has been linked to Holmes.

Holmes has been accused of sending the young child several sexual videos of adult women, asking the victim to record herself mimicking the depicted sex acts.

He then had the girl send him the recordings, police said.

The victim’s parents found the phone messages and alerted police.

Officers traced the messages to Holmes in New Jersey and referred the case to the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

In New Jersey, State Police carried out a search warrant at a hotel where Holmes was staying and arrested him, while seizing his phone, a tablet computer, and a laptop computer.

Age of victim 'extremely disturbing'

Holmes appeared in court on Oct. 3 and has remained in custody.

He also faces two third-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child, for possession of child sexual abuse material and impairing/debauching the morals of a child, and obscenity to a minor.

"The age of the victim in this case and the conduct alleged are extremely disturbing,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written release on Friday, applauding “excellent investigative work” in Illinois and by state prosecutors and State Police.

If convicted of a first-degree crime alone, Holmes could face a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $200,000.

