‘Inside The Empire’ reveals the Yankees secrets

Imagine George Steinbrenner selling 80 percent of the New York Yankees to James Dolan! It almost happened and it's one of the revealing things you'll find "Inside The Empire - The True Power Behind The New York Yankees," written by Bob Klapisch and Paul Solotaroff. It's basically the story of Yankee general manager Brian Cashman who steered the team from the last days of George Steinbrenner through the present and how he has been able to make the team younger and keep them in contention while doing it.

Among the Yankees who spoke to the book are Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, CC Sabathia, Hal Steinbrenner, and Randy Levine. Among the stories are how the relationship between Cashman and Derek Jeter soured in 2010 and how he was able to fleece the former Yankee shortstop turned Marlins owner out of Giancarlo Stanton. Why George Steinbrenner resented manager Joe Torre. George didn't like the idea that Joe was getting endorsements his team. Why Joe Girardi was fired despite a 91 win season and replaced by Aaron Boone who never managed a major league team before.

This book is like being a fly on the wall inside the Yankee inner sanctum. If you're one of those people who want the story behind the story, this book is for you!

