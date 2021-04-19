Inside breathtaking Longport beach mansion with undisputed best view at Jersey Shore

It's official. This Jersey Shore beach mansion has better water views than any other property in all of New Jersey.

6 Point Drive is located in Longport in Atlantic County on the tip of Absecon Island, “The Point of Longport.” Because of the exceptional location, residents get to enjoy 280-degree views of both the ocean and bay. Imagine those sunrises and sunsets.

With all of this comes a price tag of nearly $70 million. The home is currently on the market.

There are six bedrooms, each with its own private en suite. Highlights include a grand hallway with limestone flooring and a media room with a wet bar accessing an indoor 60’ heated lap-pool that overlooks the Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

Let's take a look.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Step Inside RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View