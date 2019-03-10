NJ man hits parked police car with cop inside, charged with DWI

LONGPORT — A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after side swiping a police vehicle with an officer at the wheel in Atlantic County.

Longport police Ptlm. Shaune Slatter had returned to her parked vehicle after a traffic stop on Longport Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. when she was stuck by a white pickup driven by Michael K. Muller, 28 of Somers Point who kept going, according to borough police.

The officer was taken to Shore Memorial Hospital via ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries and later released.

Another officer who witnessed the incident located Muller a short time later who was arrested by Egg Harbor Township Police and charged with Drinking While Intoxicated.

